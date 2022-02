Irish Women’s EYHL – day 12 round-up





Catholic Institute's Naomi Carroll celebrates her goal. Picture: Adrian Boehm



Cork Harlequins 0 Belfast Harlequins 1 (E Uprichard)



Emma Uprichard’s 19th minute goal gave Belfast Harlequins a huge three points over their Cork namesakes, pushing them five points clear of the relegation zone. For the Farmers’ Cross side, it leaves them with eight points to make up in the closing six matches.