Irish Men’s EY Hockey League – day 12 round-up





Corinthian's Andrew Sutton emerges from the melee with an equalising goal. Picture: Adrian Boehm.



Corinthian 2 (D Howard, A Sutton) Lisnagarvey 2 (O Kidd, M McNellis)



A rare Andrew Sutton goal saw Corinthian produce an incredible late fightback to nick a point against Lisnagarvey, knocking them off top spot of the men’s EY Hockey League.