Disappointing performance from the proteges of Michel van den Heuvel who lacked the character to covet a 3rd success in the Pro League.







For their return to business in the Pro League, the Olympic champions had the firm intention of starting 2022 with a first victory against Argentina to erase their last disappointing performance against the Netherlands. But the Belgians were also well aware that this first duel of the year would not be easy to negotiate after the intensive training camp in Chile, against an opponent in great shape after the Pan American Games. The start of the match was nevertheless quite good but the last gesture was not precise enough to deceive the vigilance of the South American goalkeeper. However, in the 7th minute of play, it was the local team, via Agustin Bugallo, who took advantage of a little laxity and above all a marking error to deceive the vigilance of Loic Van Doren.



