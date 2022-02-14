Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Uninspiring Belgium Red Lions lose to Argentina

Published on Monday, 14 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 12
View Comments

Disappointing performance from the proteges of Michel van den Heuvel who lacked the character to covet a 3rd success in the Pro League.



For their return to business in the Pro League, the Olympic champions had the firm intention of starting 2022 with a first victory against Argentina to erase their last disappointing performance against the Netherlands. But the Belgians were also well aware that this first duel of the year would not be easy to negotiate after the intensive training camp in Chile, against an opponent in great shape after the Pan American Games. The start of the match was nevertheless quite good but the last gesture was not precise enough to deceive the vigilance of the South American goalkeeper. However, in the 7th minute of play, it was the local team, via Agustin Bugallo, who took advantage of a little laxity and above all a marking error to deceive the vigilance of Loic Van Doren.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.