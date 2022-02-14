Indervir Grewal





Captain Manpreet Singh said missed chances cost India against France.



It was the two-minute break after the third quarter. India were leading 9-2 against South Africa. Yet chief coach Graham Reid was livid, blasting away at the Indian players for taking their foot off the pedal. “You are giving them oxygen. Let’s get our control back of the game. Stop playing casually. Run with your player,” Reid was heard telling his players.



