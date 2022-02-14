After an evenly contested first quarter when the scores were tied 1-1, India completely dominated in the remaining three periods, pumping in nine goals against the hapless South Africans.





File image of Harmanpreet Singh. Image courtesy: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia



Potchefstroom (South Africa): Drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh scored four goals to help India demolish South Africa 10-2 and bounce back from their last outing defeat in style in the men's FIH Pro League hockey here on Sunday.



