



It is never easy to regroup after a morale-pounding defeat, especially if it has to be back-to-back game. India exuded dollops of resilience putting aside the disappoinment of their 2-5 loss to France and carved out a 10-2 win over South Africa to round off their Pro Hockey League campaign in Potchefstroom on a bright note. The final scoreline hardly reflected the fight put up by the South Africans – the hosts were guilty of messing up several scoring opportunities, including a penalty stroke and who knows, the final outcome could have been a lot different if they had made their chances count.



