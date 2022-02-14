Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

World rankings prevail as India, Netherlands and Belgium men enjoy convincing wins

Published on Monday, 14 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 13
View Comments

Gorzelany triple lifts Leonas over Red Panthers



Results sided with World rankings down in Potchestfstroom, South Africa with convincing victories for the Netherlands and India. Harmanpreet Singh buried four goals from specialty plays to lift India 10-2 over the hosts, despite a gutsy opening half where South Africa only trailed 3-1. The Dutch were also kept at bay in their match up against the recently impressive French side and it wasn’t until the third quarter that their scoring cylinders started firing. Captain Thierry Brinkman’s composure in the circle put two goals to his name in the 5-1 victory, while teammates Jorrit Croon and Joep de Mol both celebrated their 100th internationals.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.