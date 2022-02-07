2021-22 FIH Pro League - 14 February
Men
Potchefstroom, Universtity of North West
All Times GMT +2
12 Feb 2022 18:00 FRA v IND (RR) 5 - 2
12 Feb 2022 20:00 RSA v NED (RR) 2 - 6
13 Feb 2022 18:00 RSA v IND (RR) 2 - 10
13 Feb 2022 20:00 FRA v NED (RR) 1 - 5
Cenard, Buenos Aires
All times GMT -3
12 Feb 2022 19:00 ARG v BEL (RR) 2 - 1
13 Feb 2022 19:00 ARG v BEL (RR) 0 2
Men's Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|28
|9
|19
|16
|2
|Belgium
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|10
|7
|10
|3
|India
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|9
|18
|9
|4
|England
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3
|6
|6
|5
|France
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|14
|-6
|4
|6
|Argentina
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|7
|Spain
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|9
|-6
|0
|8
|Germany
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|11
|-7
|0
|9
|South Africa
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|37
|-30
|0
Women
Cenard, Buenos Aires
All times GMT -3
12 Feb 2022 16:30 ARG v BEL (RR) 3 - 1
13 Feb 2022 16:30 ARG v BEL (RR) 3 - 1
Women's Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3
|5
|11
|2
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2
|7
|6
|3
|Argentina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|6
|4
|Belgium
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|12
|-5
|6
|5
|Spain
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|6
|United States
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Germany
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|9
|China
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|9
|-7
|0
