Impressing in his first international hockey tournament, 26-year-old Jugraj Singh, scored a hat-trick against South Africa in FIH Pro Hockey League.





Jugraj Singh, the new drag-flicker of the Indian men's hockey team (Source: Hockey India)



The Indian men's hockey team would be back home from South Africa with a memorable maiden outing of 2022. As it panned out, the men in blue who won 5-0 against France, beat South Africa 10-2 in both matches and lost 2-5 to France at the FIH Hockey Pro League.



