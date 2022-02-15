Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Son of a coolie, drag-flicker Jugraj Singh let his hat-trick talk on Hockey Pro League debut

Published on Tuesday, 15 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 29
View Comments

Impressing in his first international hockey tournament, 26-year-old Jugraj Singh, scored a hat-trick against South Africa in FIH Pro Hockey League.


Jugraj Singh, the new drag-flicker of the Indian men's hockey team (Source: Hockey India)

The Indian men's hockey team would be back home from South Africa with a memorable maiden outing of 2022. As it panned out, the men in blue who won 5-0 against France, beat South Africa 10-2 in both matches and lost 2-5 to France at the FIH Hockey Pro League.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.