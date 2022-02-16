



The Indian women’s hockey team’s bronze medal effort at the 2022 Asia Cup at Muscat may not have entirely satisfying for their fans following the highs they scripted after their creditable 4th place finish at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The Blueskirts turned on the style in their maiden Pro Hockey League campaign racking up their biggest-ever win over China (7-1) in the first leg tie before following up with a 2-1 win in the secon leg tie to maintain a winning streak.



