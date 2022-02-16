Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Indian Eves’ PHL Focus On Upcoming Games Against Spain After Postponement of Netherlands’ Ties

Published on Wednesday, 16 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 10
View Comments



The Indian women’s hockey team’s bronze medal effort at the 2022 Asia Cup at Muscat may not have entirely satisfying for their fans following the highs they scripted after their creditable 4th place finish at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The Blueskirts turned on the style in their maiden Pro Hockey League campaign racking up their biggest-ever win over China (7-1) in the first leg tie before following up with a 2-1 win in the secon leg tie to maintain a winning streak.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.