'Unacceptable': IOA chief slams Indian men's hockey team's recent results, seeks explanation from HI

Published on Wednesday, 16 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 10
In a strongly-worded communication to Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam, Narinder Batra said he has serious concerns about the team's performance after the historic bronze in Tokyo Olympics.


File image of Indian men's hockey team members. Image: Hockey India

New Delhi: IOA President Narinder Batra, who also heads the International Hockey Federation, on Tuesday termed the Indian men's hockey team's performance in recent tournaments as "unacceptable" and asked the national federation to explain the reasons behind it.

