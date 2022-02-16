France and South Africa lined up tonight to take each other on for the first time in the FIH Pro League in Potchefstroom on the back of very different opening week experiences in the tournament. The French had the momentous victory against India spurring them on while the South Africans were still looking for their first in the prestigious tournament. It was also the first meeting between the two sides since they met in November 2018 at Wits University in a four-match series that the French won 3-0.



