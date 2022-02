A two-goal opening quarter haunted South Africa as they dropped at 4-1 decision to France in the teams’ first-ever meeting in the FIH Pro League. Gaspard Baumgarten was named Player of the Match as he buried two goals, while teammates Blaise Rogeau and Timothée Clément also tallied in the win. South Africa’s Dayaan Cassiem was unlucky to only tally once as he also hit a cross bar in the final quarter.