Hockey India surprised by IOA chief's strong message, former great surprised at 'interference'
The IOA chief Narinder Batra termed the Indian men's hockey team's recent performance as "unacceptable" and asked Hockey India to explain the reasons.
Taken aback by Narinder Batra's strongly-worded message seeking explanation for the men's hockey team's inconsistent show, officials of the national federation will meet the Indian Olympic Association president this week even as a former great expressed surprise at his "interference".