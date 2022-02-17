Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey India surprised by IOA chief's strong message, former great surprised at 'interference'

Published on Thursday, 17 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 8
The IOA chief Narinder Batra termed the Indian men's hockey team's recent performance as "unacceptable" and asked Hockey India to explain the reasons.



Taken aback by Narinder Batra's strongly-worded message seeking explanation for the men's hockey team's inconsistent show, officials of the national federation will meet the Indian Olympic Association president this week even as a former great expressed surprise at his "interference".

