It took some time for the German side to find the rhythm in their first game of 2022 at the FIH Hockey Pro League against France in Potchefstroom, South Africa. Two penalty corner goals from Tom Grambusch in the final quarter were enough to hold off a tired but resilient French side. Niklas Wellen’s presence up front earned him Player of the Match honours, while Timothée Clément was as equal to the task for France.