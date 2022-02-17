Potchefstroom, Universtity of North West



All times GMT +2



15 Feb 2022 20:00 RSA v FRA (RR) 1 - 4

16 Feb 2022 20:00 FRA v GER (RR) 2 - 3

17 Feb 2022 20:00 RSA v GER (RR)



Pool standings

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win Draws SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Netherlands 6 4 2 0 0 0 28 9 19 16 2 Belgium 6 3 0 0 1 2 17 10 7 10 3 India 4 3 0 0 0 1 27 9 18 9 4 France 6 2 0 0 1 3 14 18 -4 7 5 England 2 2 0 0 0 0 9 3 6 6 6 Argentina 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 3 -1 3 7 Germany 3 1 0 0 0 2 7 13 -6 3 8 Spain 2 0 0 0 0 2 3 9 -6 0 9 South Africa 5 0 0 0 0 5 8 41 -33 0

