Second-half scoring showcase lifts Germany over South Africa

Published on Friday, 18 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 0
Despite an outstanding first half of hockey from South Africa, Germany put on a clinical performance in the second half to propel them to a 6-1 win for their second victory in Potchestfstroom. Overcoming a 1-1 score line at half time, the game was a valuable test for the young German side, whose more experienced version lost 4-3 to South Africa in pool play at the 2020 Olympic Games. The win was further highlighted by first international caps for both German goalkeepers Niklas Garst and Anton Brinckman.  

