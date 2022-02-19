Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Australian Tayla Britton Enjoying Player Her Hockey In The 'Wakey Way'

Published on Saturday, 19 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3
Having moved to the UK just before the first lockdown in 2020, Tayla Britton - who hails from Australia - is enjoying her first full season at Wakefield HC.

Rod Gilmour



Australian Tayla Britton didn't know much about West Yorkshire side Wakefield HC when she first travelled over to the UK, two months before the first lockdown in 2020. The 28-year-old Tasmanian is now a fully-fledged member of the ‘Wakey Way’, a brand of attack-minded hockey entwined with the club’s open door policy.

