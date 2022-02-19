Having moved to the UK just before the first lockdown in 2020, Tayla Britton - who hails from Australia - is enjoying her first full season at Wakefield HC.



Rod Gilmour







Australian Tayla Britton didn't know much about West Yorkshire side Wakefield HC when she first travelled over to the UK, two months before the first lockdown in 2020. The 28-year-old Tasmanian is now a fully-fledged member of the ‘Wakey Way’, a brand of attack-minded hockey entwined with the club’s open door policy.



