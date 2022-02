By Jugjet Singh





THT’s Faizal Saari (left) tries to hit the ball in front of TNB’s Muhammad Amirul Hamizan Azhar during their Charity Shield match at the National Hockey Stadium today. BERNAMA pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) put up an electrifying performance to zap Tenaga Nasional 3-2 in the Charity Shield of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) today.