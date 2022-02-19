Men



Cenard, Buenos Aires

All times GMT -3



19 Feb 2022 16:30 ARG v ENG (RR)

20 Feb 2022 16:30 ARG v ENG (RR)



Potchefstroom, Universtity of North West

Alltimes GMT +2



19 Feb 2022 20:00 FRA v GER (RR)

20 Feb 2022 20:00 RSA v FRA (RR)

21 Feb 2022 20:00 RSA v GER (RR)



Men's Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win Draws SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Netherlands 6 4 2 0 0 0 28 9 19 16 2 Belgium 6 3 0 0 1 2 17 10 7 10 3 India 4 3 0 0 0 1 27 9 18 9 4 France 6 2 0 0 1 3 14 18 -4 7 5 England 2 2 0 0 0 0 9 3 6 6 6 Germany 4 2 0 0 0 2 13 14 -1 6 7 Argentina 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 3 -1 3 8 Spain 2 0 0 0 0 2 3 9 -6 0 9 South Africa 6 0 0 0 0 6 9 47 -38 0



Women



Cenard, Buenos Aires

All times GMT -3



19 Feb 2022 19:00 ARG v ENG (RR)

20 Feb 2022 19:00 ARG v ENG (RR)



Women's Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win Draws SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Netherlands 4 3 1 0 0 0 8 3 5 11 2 India 2 2 0 0 0 0 9 2 7 6 3 Argentina 2 2 0 0 0 0 6 2 4 6 4 Belgium 6 2 0 0 0 4 7 12 -5 6 5 Spain 2 0 0 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1 6 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Germany 2 0 0 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0 9 China 2 0 0 0 0 2 2 9 -7 0

Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the Watch.Hockey app, event website and through FIH social media channels

Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



