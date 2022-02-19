2021-22 FIH Pro League - 19 February
Men
Cenard, Buenos Aires
All times GMT -3
19 Feb 2022 16:30 ARG v ENG (RR)
20 Feb 2022 16:30 ARG v ENG (RR)
Potchefstroom, Universtity of North West
Alltimes GMT +2
19 Feb 2022 20:00 FRA v GER (RR)
20 Feb 2022 20:00 RSA v FRA (RR)
21 Feb 2022 20:00 RSA v GER (RR)
Men's Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|28
|9
|19
|16
|2
|Belgium
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|10
|7
|10
|3
|India
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|9
|18
|9
|4
|France
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|14
|18
|-4
|7
|5
|England
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3
|6
|6
|6
|Germany
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|14
|-1
|6
|7
|Argentina
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|8
|Spain
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|9
|-6
|0
|9
|South Africa
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|9
|47
|-38
|0
Women
Cenard, Buenos Aires
All times GMT -3
19 Feb 2022 19:00 ARG v ENG (RR)
20 Feb 2022 19:00 ARG v ENG (RR)
Women's Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3
|5
|11
|2
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2
|7
|6
|3
|Argentina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|6
|4
|Belgium
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|12
|-5
|6
|5
|Spain
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|6
|United States
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Germany
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|9
|China
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|9
|-7
|0
Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the Watch.Hockey app, event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
FIH Match Centre