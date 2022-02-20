By Ijaz Chaudhry



No need to tell Pakistan hockey has gone to the dogs. The record four-time world champions are currently ranked 18th in the world. Three-time Olympic gold medalists failed to qualify for the last two Olympics.





Every Pakistani is rightly perturbed. Hockey is Pakistan`s national game. The country`s Prime Minister is ex officio the Patron in Chief of Pakistan Hockey Federation. Imran Khan, a world-class cricketer, was also a keen hockey player.



Hockey lovers had great expectations from him. During the election campaign, Imran had promised to put sports, especially the disciplines which brought glories to the country, on the right track. Unfortunately, he has not taken any step to resurrect hockey. Rather, the decline has continued during the last three years, and Pakistan hockey is at the lowest ebb.



Those who contributed to the golden glories of the past feel the pain more. Many stalwarts, particularly those who were part of the title-winning sides, have been raising their voice to bring the attention of the government to the poor state of the national game. The biggest gathering was seen at the Lahore Press Club in April 2019. No less than 10 hockey greats, all Olympic or World Cup medalists, spoke about the failures and corruption of the PHF.



The PHF immediately sprang into action and tried to lure the dissenting former players. A few succumbed to temptations. Notably, Manzoor Jr, who became the chief selector, and Khawaja Junaid, who took the position of the head coach.



Many didn`t budge. The most active and vociferous against the PHF is legendary Rasheedul Hassan. One of the few hockey players in the world to have won every title tournament gold medal: Olympics, World Cup, Asian Games, Asia Cup, and even Junior World Cup. Raheed has repeatedly spoken to the media, met Dr Fahmida Mirza (the concerned minister) and even wrote to the Prime Minister about Pakistan hockey.



To stifle this opposing voice, the PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa has recently come out with a ludicrous action. He stated that the PHF has banned Rasheedul Hassan for 10 years for using abusive language against the Prime Minister. The statement further said that two notices were sent to Rasheedul Hassan, to which he did not respond.

Rasheed al-Hassan retorted that he did not criticize the Prime Minister at any event, social media, or television channel. In the WhatsApp group, friends talk openly. According to him, in the WhatsApp group, he had said that Imran Khan stood on the container and talked about the improvement in sports, especially hockey. But the Prime Minister has failed to fulfill his promise. Rasheed added"In the first place, the PHF has no authority to send me such notice as I have never held any position in the federation. What to talk of any office, I never even had a managerial or coaching assignment."



According to Rasheed, he received the first notice from the PHF some five months ago, “I didn’t reply since it was not sent by either the President or the Secretary of the PHF.” The second explanation notice I received some 45 days ago, sent by the secretary PHF. I simply replied, `the PHF has no authority to ask me for any explanation”. In response to the PHF`s denial about receiving Rasheedul Hassan`s reply, former Pakistan captain showed the copy of the courier company`s receipt telling his reply was received at the PHF HQ in Lahore.”



All said and done, it was a very shameless and irrational effort by the PHF to stifle the voice of a legend whose sincerity towards Pakistan hockey is unquestionable.



Asif Bajwa is the epitome of corruption. Plus Pakistan hockey has witnessed unimaginable disasters during his two tenures as the Secretary PHF.



AsifBajwa’s Previous Tenure as Secretary PHF



Asif Bajwa, the incumbent secretary-general of the PHF, had already held this office from 2008-2013. Khawaja Asif, the PMLN federal minister of the time, was instrumental in bringing Bajwa to the post.



ajwa left the office amid serious charges against him regarding misuse of funds as well as human smuggling. These charges are still pending against him. The human smuggling case with FIR No: 1438 against Bajwa was registered by the FIA in Gujranwala.



here is also an audiotape on youtube where in an interview with sports journalist Sardar Khan, Bajwa admitted that Pakistan threw a match against Poland during his tenure. LINK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0Bd3zP0YQc



In the second audiotape PHF secretary Asif Bajwa made bribe offer to Sports reporter Sardar Khan https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jd6j56oNWZ4



On the field also, during his tenure, Pakistan suffered humiliations never seen before.



Green shirts finished the last 12th at the 2010 World Cup- their worst ever performance. Bajwa, the sitting secretary-general of PHF, was also the manager of the team.



At the 2012 Olympics, they suffered a 0-7 demolition against Australia, Pakistan’s worst defeat in the Olympics’ history. The worst was still to come. They failed to qualify for the 2014 World Cup. It was the first time that Pakistan couldn’t even make it to World Cup or Olympics. We all remember the drama staged by the Pakistan team after finishing the last 12th at the 2010 World Cup. The entire squad had announced their international retirement- only to take it back a few days later 'in the larger interest of Pakistan hockey.



Second Tenure



Asif Bajwa’s First Press Conference:



This time, in his first press conference in 2019, Bajwa said, “anyone who doesn’t target Olympics or World Cup has no right to sit in the office. But Bajwa didn’t make a passing reference to Pakistan’s pathetic shows at the World Cup and the Olympics during his previous stint as the Secretary-General. Ironically, in the same presser he boasted about ‘Pakistan’s great achievements` during his previous tenure, “Pakistan won the Asian gold medal in 2010 after 20 years”. Now, the competition in Asia is very little. Even in the four intervening Asian Games between 1990- 2010, Pakistan had reached the semifinal every time. He also lied that Pakistan won the Asian Champions Trophy thrice in that period. They won it only twice. It must be remembered that the Asian Champions Trophy is a minor non-title event. He was also wrong in telling that Pakistan won a silver and bronze at the Champions Trophy. Pakistan won just one bronze (at the 2012 Champions Trophy). Champions Trophy, also a non-title annual tournament, has now been scrapped. These minor successes were no compensation for the colossal unprecedented failures at the World Cup and the Olympics.



Pakistan`s Performance:



In his present tenure, Pakistan failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, losing the doubleheader to Holland 5-10 at Amstelveen in November 2019.



At the Junior World Cup in 2021, Pakistan finished 11th, the country`s worst-ever position in the Junior World Cup. Pertinent to mention that three countries, Australia, England and New Zealand (all ranked among the top eight), had pulled out due to Covid-related issues. Had these three teams played, Pakistan might have appeared in the last position play-off in the 16 team competition.



At the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy, Pakistan finished fourth among five teams, again the country`s worst-ever position. At all the previous five editions of the Asian Champions Trophy, Pakistan had finished first or second.



Dissent is the essence of democracy. Asif Bajwa, the great sycophant, is just trying to be `more loyal than the king himself`.



Mr. Prime Minister, famed Italian poet and philosopher Dante (1265 – 1321 AD) placed flatterers in a lower circle of Hell than murderers and tyrants.



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



