



He may be one of the youngest legs in the Indian forwardline but make no mistake, Shilanand Lakra has been able to make a big impression on the international stage, if his performances in the Asian Champions Trophy and Pro Hockey League are anything to go by. The 22-year-old Odisha lad showed his goal-creating skills at the Asian Champions Trophy at Dhaka, where he was provided with game time and replicate another solid performance in the Pro Hockey League, where he scored a superb goal in his second leg tie against South Africa and later capped off a brace to announce his presence in the Indian forwardline.



