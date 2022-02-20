Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Shilanand Lakra: Exuding Oodles of Talent

Published on Sunday, 20 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 0
He may be one of the youngest legs in the Indian forwardline but make no mistake, Shilanand Lakra has been able to make a big impression on the international stage, if his performances in the Asian Champions Trophy and Pro Hockey League are anything to go by. The 22-year-old Odisha lad showed his goal-creating skills at the Asian Champions Trophy at Dhaka, where he was provided with game time and replicate another solid performance in the Pro Hockey League, where he scored a superb goal in his second leg tie against South Africa and later capped off a brace to announce his presence in the Indian forwardline.

