Railway Union's super six who contested every minute of the EuroHockey Indoor Club Trophy in Alanya, Turkey: Orla Fox, Kate Lloyd, Riona Norton, Jenny Long, Orla Patton and Lily Lloyd. PIC: Tristan Stedham



Six proved the operative number as Railway Union finished sixth out of six at the women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Trophy in Alanya, Turkey – but that only told half the story, writes Stephen Findlater.