Seasoned goalkeeper Savita was on Monday named captain of the 22-member Indian team, which is set to make its debut at the FIH Women's Hockey Pro League tie against Spain in Bhubaneswar this month.







Seasoned goalkeeper Savita was on Monday named captain of the 22-member Indian team, which is set to make its debut at the FIH Women's Hockey Pro League tie against Spain in Bhubaneswar this month.