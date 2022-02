Potchefstroom was the destination as for the final time of 2021-2022 FIH Pro League France took to the field in South Africa. The French had enjoyed a fairly successful trip to the African Champions as their victory against India had propelled them into the top 10 of the World Rankings. For the South Africans, who celebrated Dayaan Cassiem’s 50th test cap, it was an opportunity to show the lessons learnt so far in an incredibly tough tournament.