Pakistan have won 10 medals at the Summer Olympics since the 1948 edition. Only two of these are individual medals.



By Ali Asgar Nalwala





Pakistan’s Olympic medals: Hockey team’s domination is clear Picture by Getty Images



Pakistan, formed in 1947, featured in their first-ever Olympics at the London 1948 Summer Games. However, it took the country eight years to win its first Olympic medal at the quadrennial showpiece event.