



The cancellation of the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup was a devastating blow for all countries that were meant to participate and also for the format of the game. The South African ladies who had been given the opportunity to play in the World Cup embarked on some great training camps, thanks to the wonderful support of SPAR. And now thanks to the support of SPAR they were able to at least return to a court as the SPAR Indoor Hockey Test Series got underway in Dublin. South Africa celebrated the 50th cap of long-time striker Eloise Walters. She was acknowledged before the start of the test.



