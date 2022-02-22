



The FIH Pro League script couldn’t have got any better for the Indian women’s team after their eyeballs-grabbing fourth place finish at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics – a blockbuster performance despite missing out on a podium finish and one that has triggered soaring expectations about the Blueskirts being among the world’s top sides. Let’s face it – the FIH Pro League preparations of the Indian eves have been far from ideal – the girls were deprived of adequate international exposure after their premature exit from the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy at Dhaka as one of their players was laid low by Covid-19.



