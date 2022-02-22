Goalkeeper Savita will lead the squad with Deep Grace Ekka serving as her deputy. Promising young forward Sangita Kumari finds a place in the squad.





FILE PHOTO: Savita will captain the Indian team for the FIH Women’s Pro League matches against Spain. - BISWARANJAN ROUT



Hockey India on Sunday announced a 22-member India squad for the FIH Women’s Hockey Pro League matches against Spain on February 26 and 27. The matches will be held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.



