Hockey India names 22-member squad for matches against Spain

Published on Tuesday, 22 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 11
Goalkeeper Savita will lead the squad with Deep Grace Ekka serving as her deputy. Promising young forward Sangita Kumari finds a place in the squad.


FILE PHOTO: Savita will captain the Indian team for the FIH Women’s Pro League matches against Spain.   -  BISWARANJAN ROUT

Hockey India on Sunday announced a 22-member India squad for the FIH Women’s Hockey Pro League matches against Spain on February 26 and 27. The matches will be held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

