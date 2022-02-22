Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India goes with tried and tested for tie against Spain

Published on Tuesday, 22 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 12
The Indian team will see a new face in 25-year-old Sukhjeet from Punjab, who was picked in the core group following an impressive stint during the maiden Hockey India Inter-Department National Championship last year.


The two-leg tie will be held on February 26 and 27 and the Indian team will be led by Manpreet Singh.   -  THE HINDU

Promising forward Sukhjeet Singh was the new face in India's 20-strong men's hockey squad announced on Tuesday for the FIH Pro League tie against Spain in Bhubaneswar later this week.

