The Indian team will see a new face in 25-year-old Sukhjeet from Punjab, who was picked in the core group following an impressive stint during the maiden Hockey India Inter-Department National Championship last year.





The two-leg tie will be held on February 26 and 27 and the Indian team will be led by Manpreet Singh.



