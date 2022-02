Experienced midfielder Manpreet Singh to lead the team along with Harmanpreet Singh as vice-captain in Bhubaneshwar.







Hockey India today named the 20-member Indian Men's Hockey Team who will represent the country in the upcoming FIH Men's Hockey Pro League matches at home in Bhubaneswar, Odisha against Spain. The matches will be held over the weekend on 26th and 27th February 2022.