2021-22 FIH Pro League - 22 February
Men
Potchefstroom, Universtity of North West
Alltimes GMT +2
19 Feb 2022 20:00 FRA v GER (RR) 2 - 4
20 Feb 2022 20:00 RSA v FRA (RR) 1 - 2
21 Feb 2022 20:00 RSA v GER (RR) 1 - 3
Men's Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|28
|9
|19
|16
|2
|Germany
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|17
|3
|12
|3
|Belgium
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|10
|7
|10
|4
|France
|8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|18
|23
|-5
|10
|5
|India
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|9
|18
|9
|6
|Argentina
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4
|3
|9
|7
|England
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|8
|2
|6
|8
|Spain
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|9
|-6
|0
|9
|South Africa
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|11
|52
|-41
|0
