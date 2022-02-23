Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Indian men's hockey team coach Graham Reid meets IOA chief Narinder Batra

Published on Wednesday, 23 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6
View Comments

Graham Reid on Tuesday met Indian Olympic Association chief Narinder Batra after the country's top sports administrator questioned the side's recent inconsistent performance.


File image of Graham Reid. AFP

New Delhi: The national men's hockey team head coach Graham Reid on Tuesday met Indian Olympic Association chief Narinder Batra after the country's top sports administrator questioned the side's recent inconsistent performance.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.