Indian men's hockey team coach Graham Reid meets IOA chief Narinder Batra
Graham Reid on Tuesday met Indian Olympic Association chief Narinder Batra after the country's top sports administrator questioned the side's recent inconsistent performance.
File image of Graham Reid. AFP
New Delhi: The national men's hockey team head coach Graham Reid on Tuesday met Indian Olympic Association chief Narinder Batra after the country's top sports administrator questioned the side's recent inconsistent performance.