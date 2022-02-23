



Performing consistently in the domestic circuit is one thing and earning a maiden international call-up is quite another. Sukhjeet Singh must be as pleased as punch on his inclusion in the Indian men’s hockey team for the Pro League games against Spain. The 25-year-old Jallandhar lad forced his way into the national fold with a string of solid performances for Punjab National Bank in the domestic circuit. Sukhjeet’s call-up means that for the first time ever the national team features four players from Punjab National Bank – the other three being Olympian Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Mor and another recent new entrant Abhishek.



