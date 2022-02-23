Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Meteoric Rise of Punjab National Bank Forward Sukhjeet Singh

Published on Wednesday, 23 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6
View Comments



Performing consistently in the domestic circuit is one thing and earning a maiden international call-up is quite another. Sukhjeet Singh must be as pleased as punch on his inclusion in the Indian men’s hockey team for the Pro League games against Spain. The 25-year-old Jallandhar lad forced his way into the national fold with a string of solid performances for Punjab National Bank in the domestic circuit. Sukhjeet’s call-up means that for the first time ever the national team features four players from Punjab National Bank – the other three being Olympian Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Mor and another recent new entrant Abhishek.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.