Spain women's hockey team arrives in Bhubaneswar for FIH Pro League

Published on Wednesday, 23 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6
Playing in the top league for the first time, the Indians had won both their two matches against China


Spanish women's hockey team (Source: Hockey India)

The Spanish women's hockey team arrived here on Tuesday ahead of its two-legged FIH Pro League matches against India on February 26 and 27. Spain suffered a defeat in their opening match of the tournament at home against the Netherlands (0-1) but managed to push their second game against the Dutch to a shootout (after a 2-2 stalemate) where they lost.

