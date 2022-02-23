Spain women's hockey team arrives in Bhubaneswar for FIH Pro League
Playing in the top league for the first time, the Indians had won both their two matches against China
Spanish women's hockey team (Source: Hockey India)
The Spanish women's hockey team arrived here on Tuesday ahead of its two-legged FIH Pro League matches against India on February 26 and 27. Spain suffered a defeat in their opening match of the tournament at home against the Netherlands (0-1) but managed to push their second game against the Dutch to a shootout (after a 2-2 stalemate) where they lost.