he India captain says playing against top teams in the FIH Pro League will be a fair assessment of its game ahead of an important 2022.





Savita with coach Janneke Schopman at a training session in Bhubaneswar on February 14. - BISWARANJAN ROUT



The Indian women’s hockey team views the ongoing FIH Pro League as a perfect preparation for two key tournaments this year - the World Cup and the Hangzhou Asian Games.