



The returns from the opening set of Pro League games in South Africa were bit of a mixed bag for the Indian men’s team. The team carried the swagger of being Olympic bronze medallist and turned in a clinical 5-0 win over France in their opening game – convincing wins against hosts South Africa were perhaps on expected lines but it is the 2-5 defeat in the second leg tie against France that brought to the fore their inability to maintain the same intensity across all four quarters. Hopefully, the first four games would have made Indian realize that playing awesome hockey in a few quarters is not enough – one quarter is all opposition need to turn the tables on you in fast-paced modern hockey.



