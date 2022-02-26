Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indian men seek consistency, women look to maintain winning momentum against Spain

Published on Saturday, 26 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 14
Consistency will be key for the Indian men's hockey team when they take on Spain, while its women counterparts would look to carry on the momentum against same opposition on Saturday.


Indian men beat France 5-0 before being shocked 2-5 by the Frenchmen in the return leg. Against South Africa, India registered identical 10-2 wins in the two matches. Image Courtesy: @TheHockeyIndia

Bhubaneswar: Consistency will be key for the Indian men's hockey team when they take on a lower-ranked Spain, while its women counterparts would look to carry on the momentum against same opposition during their respective FIH Pro League campaigns on Saturday.

