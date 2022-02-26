Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar



All times GMT +5:30



Men



26 Feb 2022 19:30 IND v ESP (RR)

27 Feb 2022 19:30 IND v ESP (RR)



Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win Draws SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Netherlands 6 4 2 0 0 0 28 9 19 16 2 Germany 6 4 0 0 0 2 20 17 3 12 3 Belgium 6 3 0 0 1 2 17 10 7 10 4 France 8 3 0 0 1 4 18 23 -5 10 5 India 4 3 0 0 0 1 27 9 18 9 6 Argentina 4 3 0 0 0 1 7 4 3 9 7 England 4 2 0 0 0 2 10 8 2 6 8 Spain 2 0 0 0 0 2 3 9 -6 0 9 South Africa 8 0 0 0 0 8 11 52 -41 0

Women



26 Feb 2022 17:00 IND v ESP (RR)

27 Feb 2022 17:00 IND v ESP (RR)



Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win Draws SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Argentina 4 4 0 0 0 0 16 6 10 12 2 Netherlands 4 3 1 0 0 0 8 3 5 11 3 India 2 2 0 0 0 0 9 2 7 6 4 Belgium 6 2 0 0 0 4 7 12 -5 6 5 Spain 2 0 0 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1 6 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Germany 2 0 0 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0 8 England 2 0 0 0 0 2 4 10 -6 0 9 China 2 0 0 0 0 2 2 9 -7 0

