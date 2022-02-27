While many knew him already, some became well-versed with Sandeep Singh after his biographical film titled Soorma, starring Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role





Sandeep Singh is known as ‘Flicker Singh’ for the fastest drag flick of 145 kmph.



Sandeep Singh is a name every Indian must be familiar with. The former hockey player and ex-captain of the National Hockey team of India was full power on the ground. While many knew him already, some became well-versed with him after his biographical film titled Soorma, starring Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role. As the legend is celebrating his birthday today, on February 27, let’s take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him.



