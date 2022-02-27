Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Happy Birthday Sandeep Singh: Lesser-known Facts About Former Captain of the Indian National Hockey Team

Published on Sunday, 27 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 17
View Comments

While many knew him already, some became well-versed with Sandeep Singh after his biographical film titled Soorma, starring Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role


Sandeep Singh is known as ‘Flicker Singh’ for the fastest drag flick of 145 kmph.

Sandeep Singh is a name every Indian must be familiar with. The former hockey player and ex-captain of the National Hockey team of India was full power on the ground. While many knew him already, some became well-versed with him after his biographical film titled Soorma, starring Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role. As the legend is celebrating his birthday today, on February 27, let’s take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.