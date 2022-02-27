Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

No changes at the top of the Premiership

Published on Sunday, 27 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 17
In the Scottish women`s Premiership all the top sides won and there was no change at the top.



Leaders Clydesdale Western saw off Western Wildcats 3-0, they were two up at the interval through Emma McGregor and Heather Lang. Holly Steiger added another in the second half and that was the end of the scoring. Wildcats were several players short due to Covid and injury and were under pressure at the end and only several saves from keeper Joyne McLaughlin kept Clydesdale at bay.

