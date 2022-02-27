Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India to send second-string teams for Birmingham CWG

Published on Sunday, 27 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 17
In the CWG, India's best finish till date is two silver medals in the 2010 and 2014 editions with Australia claiming all the six golds since the sport's inclusion in the multi-sport event in 1998.   

India would be sending its second-string hockey teams for both the men’s and women’s competitions at this year’s Commonwealth Games due to the short turnaround time between the Birmingham event and the Hangzhou Asian Games, which is a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

