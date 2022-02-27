Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Indian women continue winning run, beat Spain 2-1

Published on Sunday, 27 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 17
View Comments

The Indian women's hockey team continued its unbeaten run at the FIH Pro League by registering a hard-fought 2-1 win over Spain at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.


The Indian women will play Spain again in the second match of the double-leg tie on Sunday. Image Courtesy: @sports_odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Indian women's hockey team continued its unbeaten run at the FIH Pro League by registering a hard-fought 2-1 win over Spain at the Kalinga Stadium here on Saturday.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.