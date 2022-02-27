The Indian women's hockey team continued its unbeaten run at the FIH Pro League by registering a hard-fought 2-1 win over Spain at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.





The Indian women will play Spain again in the second match of the double-leg tie on Sunday. Image Courtesy: @sports_odisha



