Spain took the lead through a Marta Segu goal but Jyoti and Neha scored to give India a thrilling 2-1 win.



By Utathya Nag





Women’s FIH Pro League hockey: India down Spain to extend winning streak to three Picture by Hockey India



The Indian hockey team won its third successive match in the Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Spain at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Saturday.