From 3 goals down, India fight back to beat Spain 5-4

Published on Sunday, 27 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 17
The Indian team made a remarkable comeback from three goals down to eke out a hard-fought 5-4 win over Spain in an edge-of-the-seat thriller of the two-leg FIH Pro League on Saturday.


Both the teams will face off against each other again on Sunday. Image Courtesy: @sports_odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Indian men's hockey team made a remarkable comeback from three goals down to eke out a sensational 5-4 win over Spain in an edge-of-the-seat thriller in the FIH Pro League here on Saturday.

