The Indian team made a remarkable comeback from three goals down to eke out a hard-fought 5-4 win over Spain in an edge-of-the-seat thriller of the two-leg FIH Pro League on Saturday.





Both the teams will face off against each other again on Sunday. Image Courtesy: @sports_odisha



Bhubaneswar: The Indian men's hockey team made a remarkable comeback from three goals down to eke out a sensational 5-4 win over Spain in an edge-of-the-seat thriller in the FIH Pro League here on Saturday.



