Comebacks are a great sight to behold! It is not often that we see teams trailing 1-4 deep into the second half, not just equalize but pull off a sensational win in the closing seconds of the match. Indian men’s hockey team brought their pugnacious qualities to the fore, churning out a stellar come-from-behind 5-4 win over Spain in the FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.