Harmanpreet Singh scored a penalty stroke in the dying seconds of the final quarter to win the match for India.



By Aarish Ansari





Men’s FIH Pro League: India come from behind to win 5-4 against Spain Picture by ADIMAZES PVT LTD



The Indian hockey team overturned a 1-4 deficit to register an impressive 5-4 win against Spain in the Men’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Saturday.