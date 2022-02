Sangita Kumari, Salima Tete and Namita Toppo scored the goals for India in a 4-3 loss.



By Utathya Nag





Women’s FIH Pro League hockey: Spain hand India first loss of the campaign Picture by Hockey India



The Indian hockey team lost 4-3 against Spain in its Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday.