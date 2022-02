Indian women's hockey team conceded a late goal to lose 3-4 against Spain for its first defeat in the FIH Pro League on Sunday.





Spanish team celebrates after scoring the winning goal against India in the FIH Hockey Pro League match at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. - BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU



Indian women's hockey team conceded a late goal to lose 3-4 against Spain for its first defeat in the FIH Pro League on Sunday.