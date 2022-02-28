Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Spanish Women Outduel India in Nerve-Wracker

Published on Monday, 28 February 2022 10:00 | Hits: 31
View Comments



Spain may have been winless in the Pro League going into Sunday’s tie against India. They gave reigning World, Olympic and European champions Netherlands a run for their money when they went down to the Dutch 0-1 in the first leg and 2-3 in a shootout after teams were tied 2-2 in the second leg. The Adrian Lock-coached Redsticks showed how quickly they brushed aside the dissapointment of finishing second-best to India in the first leg as they redeemed themselves in the second leg, lapping up a nerve-wracking 4-3 win to chalk up their first Pro League win and also halt the winning run of the Indian eves.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.