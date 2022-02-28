



Spain may have been winless in the Pro League going into Sunday’s tie against India. They gave reigning World, Olympic and European champions Netherlands a run for their money when they went down to the Dutch 0-1 in the first leg and 2-3 in a shootout after teams were tied 2-2 in the second leg. The Adrian Lock-coached Redsticks showed how quickly they brushed aside the dissapointment of finishing second-best to India in the first leg as they redeemed themselves in the second leg, lapping up a nerve-wracking 4-3 win to chalk up their first Pro League win and also halt the winning run of the Indian eves.



